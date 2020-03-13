Dordt University extending spring break, moving to online learning

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Siouxland college is extending its spring break and turning to online classes due to the coronavirus.

Following the recommendations of many health agencies, Dordt University in Sioux Center announced it is extending spring break for a week. Classes will resume on March 23 through courses held online until April 13.

The university said it is prioritizing “the safety and health of our students, employees, and the broader community.”



They plan to resume in-person classes on April 13, but will make that decision by April 3.

Meanwhile, the campus and offices will remain open, with limited on-campus housing and dining options. International students, students with regional for-credit internships or field placements, and those with extraordinary circumstances that wish to remain in campus housing will have to request permission by filling out a form by Friday.

For students not remaining on campus, they can collect personal items needed for their online learning.

Dordt University has a webpage to monitor up-to-date information on the information of COVID-19 and how the university is handling it.

