SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grammy Award-winning band The Doobie Brothers are coming to Sioux City in June.

The four-time grammy-winning band has scored five top 10 singles and 40 songs in the top 40 with three of the albums going multi-platinum on their 5 decades of work. In total the band has sold over 48 million records and their greatest hits album with Diamond, selling 12 million copies.

The band also released an Autobiography titled Long Train Runnin’ back in July of last year.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said band member Tim Johnson,

The Doobie Brothers will be at Tyson Event Center on June 17. They will be headed to Des Moines the next day to perform at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Tickets for both events go on sale on March 3 at 10 a.m.