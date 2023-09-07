LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents in Le Mars had the opportunity to meet with officials from former president Donald Trump’s White House Administration on Thursday, as the Plymouth County GOP held a tailgate dinner at the Willow Creek Golf Course.

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker attended the tailgate. Meanwhile, former Senior White House advisor to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Hinton, Iowa resident Sam Clovis also made an appearance. He states that he is optimistic about the GOP candidates in the U.S. Presidential Republican primaries.

“I’m very pleased with the candidates that we have in the republican party … whoever wins the nomination would be a good alternative for the president we have right now,” Clovis said.

Clovis added that if he was asked to join President Trump’s campaign, he “would do it in a heartbeat.”