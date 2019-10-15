Domestic violence is ongoing problem in Siouxland

South Sioux City PD said they cover about 80 cases of domestic violence a year and Sioux City handles about 300 cases a year.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police at both Sioux City PD and South Sioux City PD said the number of domestic violence calls they receive is alarming. It’s an ongoing problem in the community and continues to impact many Siouxland families.

“People would probably be surprised to hear how many people we serve here as CSADV. We see about 700 people a year come through the doors at our shelter,” said McGinty.

Robin McGinty, the executive director of the Council of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, said domestic violence is a constant problem.

“No one starts out in a relationship saying, ‘I want to be with someone who is abusive,'” said McGinty.

“Domestic violence cases are really hard to get a conviction on because one day they are fighting, the next day they are back in love, and they want to drop all of their charges. It’s up to us to make sure we obtain all the evidence, everything we need for prosecution,” said Joaquin Orduno, a police investigator with South Sioux City PD.

Both Iowa and Nebraska have special laws to try and protect as many survivors as possible, including all of the family members touched by domestic violence.

“It also affects their children and their families but it has a huge impact on children frequently we make calls to DHS and try to refer those kids to other services to help them deal with that trauma of family violence,” said Jeremy McClure with Sioux City PD.

Sometimes that violence ends in tragedy. Since 2001, Sioux City police said seven people were murdered by their partners in Sioux City. It’s why all Siouxland law enforcement agencies are urging anyone experiencing abuse to reach out for help right away.

“If you are in a situation where you feel like you are a victim of domestic violence, and you would like to escape that, reach out to us, to the council, to any of the many organizations in this city,” said McClure.

The Council of Sexual Abuse and Domestic Violence will be holding a vigil on Friday, October 25 at the Sioux City Public Museum for everyone who has been lost to domestic violence.

If you are in need of help the CSADV hotline is: 1 (800) 982-7233