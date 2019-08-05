DOJ reviews proposal to make mass shootings a capital crime

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Justice Department may push for a new federal law specifically making mass shootings a capital crime.

Department of Justice officials are working to follow President Trump’s order to come up with legislative fixes to try to end mass shootings.

A source briefed on the matter says Attorney General William Barr spent the weekend looking at possible legislation with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Other Justice and FBI officials were also involved.

Any changes would have to be passed by Congress.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories