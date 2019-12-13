Dog trainer in North Sioux City sentenced for death of dog

News
Posted: / Updated:

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A dog trainer was sentenced in court Friday for animal neglect.

Chris Railsback was sentenced to 60 days in jail which was suspended if he paid a fine and restitution in Union County Court. Railsback also received probation for 360 days.

Railsback was charged with animal neglect in July after a dog in his care died. In July, Railsback, the owner of Midwest Dog Training, was given a dog for a three-week training program.

Vet records said that Railsback left the dog in the van overnight causing it to suffer heatstroke and later dying.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios