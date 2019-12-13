Dog trainer in North Sioux City sentenced for death of dog

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A dog trainer was sentenced in court Friday for animal neglect.

Chris Railsback was sentenced to 60 days in jail which was suspended if he paid a fine and restitution in Union County Court. Railsback also received probation for 360 days.

Railsback was charged with animal neglect in July after a dog in his care died. In July, Railsback, the owner of Midwest Dog Training, was given a dog for a three-week training program.

Vet records said that Railsback left the dog in the van overnight causing it to suffer heatstroke and later dying.