Dog leads firefighters on chase down Washington, D.C. expressway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) – A little dog named Astro is okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington, D.C. expressway.

He ran so far and so fast, that a veterinarian said he hurt the pads of his paws.

“They should have named him Rocket,” said Captian Don Yingling of the Montgomery Fire and Rescue.

Cap. Yingling, firefighters Ryan Bailey, Chris Walker, and Zach Horchar from Station 726 in Bethesda were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.

Liyah Young was involved in the crash.

While she headed to the hospital with minor injuries, her beloved year-and-a-half dog, Astro, was placed in a fire department vehicle for his safety.

“As soon as the door cracked, that dog was out,” said Bailey.

What started out initially as a game of cat and mouse, quickly turned into a lopsided track meet with Astro running for his life down a closed interstate.

“We were in pretty good shape. The dog was ahead of us, but we were gaining ground on him, and there was a break in the Jersey wall, and he made it through there, and that’s when it got a little hairy,” said Yingling.

Astro headed straight toward traffic, and went under a car but amazingly resurfaced unscathed.

“The job is to protect everybody. Animals and people and everything, so we didn’t want him to get over there,” said Horchar.

Small, fluffy, and freakishly fast, the seemingly indefatigable, undeterred dog just kept going, weaving through traffic with the breakaway speed of a thoroughbred and nine lives of a cat.

The big break for everyone came when Astro took a quick U-turn in front of a tractor-trailer.

“A civilian actually stopped and actually scared him into the bushes, and he was running up the hill, and we were able to catch him,” said Yingling.

Cap. Yingling and his team finally corralled Astro, safe and sound after the seven-minute marathon chase.

He’s now back home in the arms of Liyah Young, who said Astro is tired and in need of hydration.



She’s grateful for his guile and the firefighters who never gave up on him.