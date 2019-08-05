Dog Days of Summer fundraiser hosted at The Marquee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the cooler temperatures this week, it doesn’t feel like the dog days of summer anymore, but at Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue, it still was.

Local Sioux City bar, The Marquee, is proud to host the 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer fundraiser for the shelter. The fundraiser includes an adoption event, silent auction, live music, food, and so much more! The event is put on in hopes of helping our four-legged friends!

“Everybody at Noah’s Hope is so appreciative of anything that you can do, any amount you can raise, any time you can volunteer. They’re phenomenal people, they’ve got great hearts and that makes it even more fulfilling to help them out because they’re such great people,” said Emily Martin, the co-owner of The Marquee.

The event ran till 7 p.m.