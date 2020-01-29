Dog ‘announces’ bid for mayor of a Vermont town

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WPTZ) — A dog has announced her bid to run for mayor of a Vermont town.

K-9 Sammy currently serves on the Fair Haven Police Department and has decided to put her hat into the mayoral race.

The 6-year-old purebred German shepherd is a rescue dog and is trained in tracking and drugs. She also makes time to stop at the schools.

“All the kids are, yes, very familiar with her and they’re always wanting her to come in and pay a visit,” Sgt. Dale Kerber said.

Fair Haven has a town manager and the pet mayor is part of a fundraiser, according to a news release, to ‘improve playground structures.’

“We thought to go the national trend and have our dog challenge the mayor or whoever the candidate is, to campaign fundraising and all that money would be donated to the playground fund,” said Chief Bill Humphries.

According to the release, “she says she’s running on a platform focused on earning a livable wage, fighting crime, expanding community involvement, and making Fair Haven playground a great place to enjoy your free time.”

In 2019, Lincoln the Goat won the mayor’s seat by only three votes.

“Lincoln’s done a great job. Lincoln’s represented the community well and we’d just thought it be a great idea to say, ‘Come on run for one more year and see if we can challenge you,'” Humphries said.

This also gets the kids involved as they vote for who they want to represent them.

“I think it’s great for the kids to get involved in the politics of it. the democracy, they have a chance to vote who they think should be the next pet mayor,” Kerber said.

It’s unclear if the incumbent will seek another term.

Candidates have until February to put their names on the ballot.