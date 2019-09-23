DockDogs makes a splash at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — And one of the Expo’s fan-favorite competition’s sure did make a splash this year.

Getting our four-legged friends in on the action was the DockDogs Big Air Competition. That’s where dogs jump off a 40-foot dock into a 40-foot pool to try and get the longest distance jump. Dogs of all ages and skill set came out to make some waves.

“Well I’ve seen it on ESPN years ago and I always wanted a dog that could do it. I tried it once and pretty much got hooked and we keep coming back so,” said dog handler, Willy Ziebarth.

Sunday may have been the last day of the Expo but the park is open year-round.