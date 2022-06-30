SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Blue Café is not your traditional food establishment, in fact, the food is never the same every day. While the dish might be similar, there might be a few added touches to the food the next time you visit.

The owner of Blue Café Gia Emory said part of what makes her establishment one-of-a-kind is that there is no menu, and she’s always looking for ways to improve the dishes, tweaking them a little each time they’re made. She stated that she cooks based on feeling, and she includes a daily special. For “Dishing Siouxland,” Emory featured her White Barbeque Pizza, Penne Pasta, Apple Chicken Salad, and a small wine-tasting dish.

Front view of Blue Cafe on Pierce Street

The pizza is made with a thin crust that is made fresh daily, homemade alfredo sauce that is also made fresh daily, barbecue sauce, roasted garlic, onion, basil, spinach, rotisserie chicken, and fresh spring greens. Emory said that the secret to her White Barbeque Pizza lies in the way that she bakes it.

Among Blue Café’s daily specials will often be one of Emory’s penne pastas. Emory prepared a penne pasta with olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, herbs, basil, and onion, all lightly bathed in a white wine alfredo. She described the flavor as robust with a slight kick from the herbs.

For a lighter lunch, Siouxlanders can enjoy Emory’s Apple Chicken Salad, made with rotisserie white meat chicken, caramelized apples, lemon pepper, dill, mint, spinach, spring greens, and a homemade cracker. Emory said the flavor could be reminiscent of an apple pie over spring greens.

Blue Café holds wine tastings from time to time, which would typically include a small dish to complement the taste of the wine. The salad dish described in the paragraph above would be paired with white wine, and it is made from garden vegetables such as tomato slices, cucumber slices, and roasted pepper. Emory typically adds lemon pepper, fresh ginger, olive oil, goat cheese, and oregano.

Blue Cafe’s White Barbecue Pizza featured for Dishing Siouxland

Emory described the flavor of the wine dish as Italian because of the oregano and ginger. She added that Blue Café used to have wine tastings every week, but unspecified circumstances have reduced the events to once a week. She said she hopes to get them back to a weekly schedule as soon as possible.

Blue Café has been serving Siouxland for six years, but Emory has been serving Siouxland much longer. Emory is the founder of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, and she said that part of what inspired her to start Blue Café were the kids who would hang out at the Conservatory after school until the Conservatory closed at 9 p.m.

“They wanted to eat, so we actually had our little kitchen in the first building of our Conservatory and I prepared [the white alfredo pizza] for them, and I just thought, ‘Wow, I should probably expand on that,’” said Emory, “The Blue Café is expanded now where we have a stage for small recitals. We’re going to be opening up and having live music again and serving food that they liked, so that’s a cool thing.”

Blue Cafe’s Apple Chicken Salad featured for Dishing Siouxland

The Conservatory of Music is a not-for-profit organization, according to Emory, so she takes $5 for each meal that is bought and donates it to the Conservatory’s outreach program called the Harmony Project, “So, you help me to sponsor kids that are needing a place to go to be inspired and for support.”

Emory added that some of the inspiration for the Café was her mother, who suffered from cancer and was fueled by food. Emory indicated that taking care of her mom taught her a lot about the foods that are good for the body and the foods that are detrimental to physical health.

“I learned that we’re supposed to eat almost a handful of parsley a day as humans,” said Emory, “Herbs have so much more [antioxidants] than vegetables, which is interesting. There’s certain things you can eat to help combat the cell breakdown of cancer and parsley was one of them.”

Part of the consideration of health for Blue Café is where the ingredients for each dish come from. Emory said that she not only buys fresh products daily, but she even grows some of the ingredients she uses. She added that Blue Café is intended to be all-inclusive, so there are more than just vegan and vegetarian options.

“I’m really happy to be able to serve my customers that maybe have some special need with their pallets,” said Emory, “So if that’s the case then I can do that for them.”