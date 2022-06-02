SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Horizon has been specializing in homemade food for the Siouxland community and overcoming challenges over the years that have impacted the team.

Owner of Horizon, Nick Kasotakis, said Horizon has been serving the Siouxland community for more than 35 years and their specialty has been homemade food to suit a variety of tastes. What Horizon is most known for, however, is their homemade pancakes.

Kasotakis said the pancakes are made with a special mixture of flour, buttermilk, butter, salt, and sugar that is cooked on the grill cooker.

“Best pancakes in town. […] our breakfast is very big,” said Kasotakis, “I eat here every day so I love everything, but most people tell me they like the homemade food.”

The restaurant sells the most pancakes on the weekends, which Kasotakis indicated that they sell anywhere from 20 to 25 gallons of pancake mix. He added that the way the pancake is cooked will affect the overall look and taste of the dish, so they always ensure that the right ones get sent to the guests at the restaurant.

“Homemade is our signature,” said Kasotakis, “Not too many places can say that anymore. Also, our desserts, our desserts are homemade too.”

Kasotakis said he opened the restaurant 36 years ago in 1986 with one of his friends and they developed homemade specials for every day of the week. He said his friend moved on from the restaurant, but Kasotakis remained committed to Horizon and will be around to see their 37th anniversary.

Horizon had been open 24 hours a day for 32 years, and the overnight hours remained busy for a long time. However, finding employees to work the overnight shift became a challenge, and they decided to start closing the kitchen at 8 p.m.

Even through the challenges, Kasotakis said he has a passion for Horizon and will continue to bring Siouxlanders food with a homemade taste.

“I want to thank everyone in Siouxland for supporting us all these years,” said Kasotakis, “and the other thing is our success has not been the food only – it’s been our loyal customers and loyal help. I say we have the best help in town, and I mean that. I want to thank them, I thank them every day, they’ve been here for a long time, and I appreciate when they come to work.”