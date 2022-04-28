SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — “Dishing” Siouxland visits restaurants that are locally owned in Siouxland. Each story features that one single dish that Siouxlanders can’t get enough of, or their signature dish, or something completely different than what you’d expect. This week, KCAU 9 learned all there is to know about what dishes Greek to Me! is passionate about.

Greek To Me! has been serving Siouxland since 2011 when Tony Antonopoulos and his father were looking to bring an authentic Greek restaurant to Sioux City. The dish that has become the most popular within the restaurant is the Gyro Nachos, a unique Greek dish that was created by an employee.

The Gyro Nachos are an 80% beef and 20% lamb meat mixture and 100% fresh, he said. The meat is served on fried pita chips, then layered with homemade tzatziki (a Greek cucumber-based sour cream sauce), and fresh-cut green peppers and onions. The dish is topped with minced lettuce, and tomatoes then finished with some feta cheese.

Co-Owner of Greek to Me! Tony Antonopoulos said the recipe was created by his father over 20 years ago, and an employee helped to make the dish a reality.

“Tony had the idea, and one of our past employees made it happen and brought it to reality,” said Manager Chad Young, “That’s one of the cool things about working here, you can be a part of the menu.”

Preparing the nachos begins by cutting the pita into triangles and dropping them in the fryer. Next, they slice the meat from the wheel. The meat is prepared on a flat top grill along with the onions and green peppers. Meanwhile, the cook will be switching back and forth from the flattop to the counter where they mince lettuce and tomatoes together. When the food is done in the fryer and on the flat top, they are layered in a bowl with vegetables, tzatziki, and cheese.

“Every single order is made fresh, every single one,” said Antonopoulos, “The wait times are a little longer, but I think that’s an okay compromise for the freshness and quality of the food.”

Antonopoulos and Young agreed that the taste of the food stands out when the one who makes it is passionate and cares about the food they’re making. Young said the nachos represent a modern spin on authentic Greek food such as the Gyro.

Antonopoulos explained that, while they don’t order their ingredients from Greece, the food is authentically Greek and inspired by the family’s recipes.

“What makes the food authentically Greek? The Greek owners,” said Antonopoulos, “No, I mean, the tzatziki is an authentic recipe; it’s my dad’s recipe. The Gyro is from Greece, but I obviously don’t get it from Greece, you know. We have regular baklava, […] we want to create a modern spin on the Greek food. So, So, it’s all Greek. Just sometimes, we blend it together.”

“You’re definitely going to go on a ride with bold, layered, and colorful ingredients,” described Young, “Not only does it pop when you see it, but when you eat it. Like I said, you’re going to go on a ride for sure. It has a bunch of different types of flavors to it. The best way I can describe it would be colorful and bold for sure.”

Young explained that remembering where the dish originated from helps to make preparing the dish easier, even when there’s a lot going on and there are multiple orders coming in. He said when he sees the Gyro Nachos appear on the ticket it takes him back to when it was created, and it inspires him to make them.

“I like to call anything difficult fun, you know?” said Young, “It’s a process like when we’re very busy. There’s a lot to it; there’s extra steps, more than normal items that we have on the menu. You know, taking the vegetables out, slicing lettuce, preparing it would probably be the most difficult part, but it’s fun. It’s all about mindset, it’s how you look at it.”

Antonopoulos said that the Gyro Nachos were rolled out around three years ago, and the dish took off, becoming one of their most popular dishes. They estimated that the South Sioux City location serves around 20 a day, and the Sunnybrook Drive location serves more than 40.

“There’s a lot of places to choose in Sioux City, you know,” said Antonopoulos, “and what makes our nachos different, in my opinion, I think, is our compassion for our customers and the quality and love that we put into our food every single day.”

Antonopoulos said while the nachos are generally enough to fill the tummies of anyone who orders it, there’s always room for the Baklava cheesecake.

The cheesecake starts with homemade baklava, crushed walnuts, phyllo dough, and cinnamon sugar. The crust is topped with traditional cheesecake, walnut crumble, and Greek syrup. Antonopoulos and Heather Hembd, who makes the cheesecake, said the flavors stand out because it’s completely homemade down to the grinding of the walnuts.

“The most important thing is love,” said Hembd, “It’s kind of like a New York-style with the thickness but it’s airy and fluffy and sweet but not overly sweet.”

Hembd added that, although she’s not sure why, the little ones taste the best. Antonopoulos added that they had decided to roll out the cheesecake for the holidays, but it was so popular among guests that they decided to continue to make it year-round.

“It’s the passion, you know, just like any other products or items that passion that we put into it. We enjoy making these things,” said Young, “I feel like you can tell when you eat food that is prepared from someone that has to do it versus someone who wants to do it and that’s the difference.”

“I like to give a little show,” said Young

The passion for the food at Greek to Me! started when a coffee shop on Sunnybrook Drive closed its doors and the Antonopoulos family decided it would be perfect for their Greek Restaurant.

“There wasn’t a lot of business down there,” said Antonopoulos, “and now it’s just blown out to where it’s led to this [South Sioux City Location]. Our biggest thing was that we wanted to be different. My wife came up with the seasoning on the fries and that kind of propelled us into making cooler stuff like the Greek Nachos.”

Antonopoulos explained that after years of serving Siouxlanders at their location on Sunnybrook Drive, they decided to open an additional location. He added that they had signed the lease to the building in South Sioux City two weeks after COVID-19 began to hit the United States.

“That was pretty frustrating, you know, I was on edge,” he said, “This took about a year to construct, and it’s been great. The people of Sioux City, our customers are just amazing, and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them […] and all our amazing employees that make life easier.”

Antonopoulos indicated his passion for the restaurant business started when his father used to own Harvey’s in Riverside. They’ve been incorporating family recipes into their dishes ever since.

“I learned the restaurant business probably when I was in fifth grade,” he said, “Just helping out my dad and stuff. We use his recipe for the Tzatziki, and my mom created the baklava cheesecake, so yeah, we like to do some crazy, fun stuff.”

Antonopoulos said that he has some ideas in the works for the future of the business, but the nachos remain as the dish that stands out the most at this time, and there’s always room for baklava cheesecake.