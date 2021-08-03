Northeast Community College, Wayne State College sign transfer agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Northeast Community College and Wayne State College signed a memorandum of agreement that builds an Associate of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science Technology program.

“So, the new agreement, which will give students an opportunity that are in the industrial technology area at Northeast Community College to transfer their credits to Wayne State and complete that four-year degree,” Said President of Northeast Community College, Maryz Rames, “What’s unique and this program is the fact that we’re going to take up to 80 credit hours and most transfer programs take up around sixty. So, the students will come to us with about eighty and then they only have to take forty more credits little over 2 semesters to complete that bachelor’s degree.”

President of Northeast Community College, Leah Barrett, and Rames said through this program, students will find upon graduation there will be several opportunities for careers.

“I would say that it’s often times a supervisor in our trade type work,” said Barret. “So, that could be a supervisor of people that have a commercial driver’s license, supervisors on a manufacturing floor, supervisors in the information technology field, maybe a supervisor at a help desk for a large company or a company that uses those kinds of services.”

“You know we hear a lot as we work with manufacturers in this part of the state that manufacturing management degree, or as we say, going into artificial intelligence the need to have that kind of education that allows you to program that kind of equipment,” Rames said, “The four-year drafters that align with that as well, safety managers, I can’t say that enough, they are always looking for safety managers which is a four-year degree.”

The presidents agreed that Northeast Community College and Wayne State College have had a good standing partnership and will continue to find ways to better serve their students.