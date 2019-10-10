Digital Exclusive: World Mental Health Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October 10 is a day to come together in improving mental health around the world.

This year’s World Mental Health Day’s theme is Suicide Prevention, a day for “40 seconds of action.”

The World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH), World Health Organization (WHO), United for Global Mental Health, and the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) came together for this campaign.

“40 seconds of action” will help:

Improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem;

Improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide;

Reduce the stigma associated with suicide, and

Let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. They also say that it affects how we think, feel, and act.

The CDC continues to say how mental health determines how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. They add that mental health is important at every stage of life.