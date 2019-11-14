Digital Exclusive: World Kindness Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November 13 is World Kindness day.

World Kindness Day (WKD) highlights the good deeds in the community.

WKD also focuses on the common thread of kindness that connects people.

The Random Act of Kindness Foundation has some ways to show kindness in your life.

World Kindness Day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement.

World Kindness Movement (WKM) is a coalition of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a primary focus on kindness.

Their mission is to inspire individuals and connect nations to create a kinder world.