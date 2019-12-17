Digital Exclusive: WITCC Winter Jazz Band Concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Jazz Band held its winter concert on Monday night.

The concert took place in the Overlook Cafe inside of the Robert H. Kiser building on the WITCC campus.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Brad Anderson, Director of the Jazz Band program at Western Iowa Tech, about the concert’s tunes.

“You got to balance the instrumentation, you have to balance the ability of the members of the group, and pick music that is approachable for them, also challenging. If it’s not challenging, it’s not as fun. We have to pick out music the audience is going to like, so all those things going into play,” said Anderson.

The band performed eight songs, that included the styles of swing, Latin, rock, funk, jazz, and a Christmas song.

The Jazz Band is made up of students from the WITCC campus, who played in high school from one year to even twenty years ago.

“I also get to enjoy playing in the band. I, typically, will fill in whatever instrument we’re missing the most in the band,” said Anderson.

The Jazz Band holds two concerts each semester, with the first one in the middle of the semester and the second one at the end of the semester.

Plans for the first spring concert will begin in January once school starts again.