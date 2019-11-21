Digital Exclusive: WIT opens their doors to local employers for their job fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech opened its doors Thursday to local businesses, allowing students to interact with employers as they plan for their future.

Siouxland businesses from construction companies, healthcare companies and providers, broadcast companies, restaurants, and more lined the halls in Western Iowa Tech from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. giving students the opportunity to make connections and network.

Carol Muhs, Career Servies Specialist spoke with KCAU 9 Digital about why they host the career fair and what she hopes students who attend get out of it.

“We host the career fair to bring employers to campus to be able to connect with our students. But also for our students to connect with the employers, and learn what they have so they can be successful and hopefully find a job here in Siouxland and stay in the area,” Muhs said.

Talking with employers at the career fair helps students see what employers are looking for; which in turn, helps students plan out what they need to do to complete their degree and plan their futures.