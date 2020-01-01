Digital Exclusive: White Eagle Club New Year’s Pow Wow

MACY, Neb. (KCAU) – The White Eagle Club held their 3rd annual Pow Wow in Macy, Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

The Pow Wow had a dance contest, day pay, and singing contest that went across two days.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Dustin Lovejoy, a sponsor for White Eagle Club at Omaha Nation Public School, about the event.

“It’s a good social environment for our community to come together and dance. Meet friends, sit or visit with families, relatives. Talk about how their Christmas went and they look for in the coming new year. So, that’s what it’s all about,” said Lovejoy.

The Pow Wow had a lot of people that came on Tuesday night to see the event with kids participated by either watching or competing in the dance contests.

There were five drum circles inside of Omaha Nation Public School.

“And, [Tuesday], we’re carrying that mission and tradition on, promoting our culture, our dances, and sharing with the community and surrounding community,” said Lovejoy.

Some of the dances included fancy, grass, jingle dress, and traditional. The dances were performed by male and female dancers of all ages.

The White Eagle Club brought another way for the Native American community to ring in the New Year.

“Because we all know that it’s the beginning of the new year. It’s the time for people celebrating in so many ways. But, our mission is to bring in a drug-free and alcohol-free environment for our families and surrounding communities to come and dance and singing and enjoy themselves,” said Dustin Lovejoy, White Eagle Club.

The White Eagle Club is a culture club within the Omaha Nation Public School that was founded in 1970 by tribal community people.

For more information about the White Eagle Club, go to their Facebook page.