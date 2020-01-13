Digital Exclusive: When to seek emergency treatment with flu symptoms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A four-year-old girl from Iowa recently went blind because of the complications from the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said young children have a high risk of developing serious flu complications.
The CDC recommends taking a child to the emergency room as soon as possible when they display one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fast breathing or trouble breathing
- Bluish lips or face
- Ribs pulling in with each breath
- Chest pain
- Severe muscle pain
- Child refuses to walk
- Dehydration
- No urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying
- Not alert or interacting when awake
- Seizures
- Fever above 104°F
- In children less than 12 weeks, any fever
- Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen
- Worsening of chronic medical conditions
According to the CDC, adults should go to the emergency room when they have the following flu symptoms:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
- Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse
- Seizures
- Not urinating
- Severe muscle pain
- Severe weakness or unsteadiness
- Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen
- Worsening of chronic medical conditions
It’s also a good reminder to get your yearly flu shot in order to help protect others from the flu.
