Digital Exclusive: When to seek emergency treatment with flu symptoms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A four-year-old girl from Iowa recently went blind because of the complications from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said young children have a high risk of developing serious flu complications.

The CDC recommends taking a child to the emergency room as soon as possible when they display one or more of the following symptoms:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Ribs pulling in with each breath

Chest pain

Severe muscle pain Child refuses to walk

Dehydration No urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104°F In children less than 12 weeks, any fever

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

According to the CDC, adults should go to the emergency room when they have the following flu symptoms:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse

Seizures

Not urinating

Severe muscle pain

Severe weakness or unsteadiness

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

It’s also a good reminder to get your yearly flu shot in order to help protect others from the flu.

