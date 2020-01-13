Digital Exclusive: When to seek emergency treatment with flu symptoms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A four-year-old girl from Iowa recently went blind because of the complications from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said young children have a high risk of developing serious flu complications.

The CDC recommends taking a child to the emergency room as soon as possible when they display one or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fast breathing or trouble breathing
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Ribs pulling in with each breath
  • Chest pain
  • Severe muscle pain
    • Child refuses to walk
  • Dehydration
    • No urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying
  • Not alert or interacting when awake
  • Seizures
  • Fever above 104°F
    • In children less than 12 weeks, any fever
  • Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen
  • Worsening of chronic medical conditions

According to the CDC, adults should go to the emergency room when they have the following flu symptoms:

  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
  • Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse
  • Seizures
  • Not urinating
  • Severe muscle pain
  • Severe weakness or unsteadiness
  • Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen
  • Worsening of chronic medical conditions

It’s also a good reminder to get your yearly flu shot in order to help protect others from the flu.

