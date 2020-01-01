Digital Exclusive: Ways to have a healthy resolution in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Being healthy is a common New Year’s resolution every year.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tips on how to make your New Year’s resolution a healthy one in 2020.

Make an appointment for a check-up, vaccination, or screening.

Having regular oral and medical exams and tests can help find problems before they start. They also can help find problems early, when your chances for treatment and cure are better.

Wash your hands often with soap and water to prevent the spread of infection and illness.

Handwashing involves five simple and effective steps:

Wet

Lather

Scrub

Rinse

Dry

Create a healthy eating plan that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products.

The plan can include lean meats, fish, poultry, beans, eggs, and nuts. They are all low in saturated fats, trans fats, salt (sodium), added sugars, and cholesterol.

Get active by using the stairs instead of an elevator or parking further away from where you have to be.

The CDC says that adults should get at least 2 12 hours of moderate-intensity physical activity a week.

Be smoke-free or quit smoking. If you are ready to quit smoking, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Start to get more sleep a night. Insufficient sleep can be associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and depression.

The CDC says adults need seven or more hours of sleep a night.

For more information on healthy resolution tips, go to the CDC.gov website.