Digital Exclusive: Ways to handle fall leave besides burning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fall leaves are beautiful in the autumn until there’s a lot of them in the yard.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say to use the leaves to nourish the yard, instead of burning them.

The DNR offers three ways to handle leaves instead of burning them.

Composting leaves with food scraps into nutrients for the garden.

A compost mix needs both carbon (dead or dry leaves) and nitrogen (food scraps or grass clippings). Chop up the leaves and leave them in the yard.

Use either a regular or mulching lawn mower to shred and mix the leaves with the grass in the yard. Bag it.

Check with your community to see if they collect the leaf bags or have a drop-off site.

Burning leaves may smell good, but it can affect how you breathe.

The smoke brings pollutants such as carbon monoxide, soot, and toxic chemicals into the lungs.

The smoke is very harmful to children, elderly people, and those who have respiratory problems such as asthma.

Some towns even prohibit the burning of leaves in city limits.