Digital Exclusive: Vermillion greenhouse celebrates community milestone

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Folks in Vermillion gathered at the local greenhouse Friday to celebrate an important milestone.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Rosewood Greenhouse, making it a part of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Kristy Bothwell said she joined the chamber to further serve the community she loves.

“Just being a part of this community is out of this world. We have some really, really good people living here, and it really is an honor to be able to serve these folks,” said Bothwell.

The greenhouse has been around for 15 years, and Bothwell said she’s excited about the new things she can do for the community.