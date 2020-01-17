Digital Exclusive: Update on LAMB Theatre renovating Sioux City Auditorium

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been over a year since LAMB Theatre announced that they will be heading to the old Sioux City Auditorium, former home of KCAU 9.

They’re working on the final stages of getting the rest of the funding for the $17.3 million project, an increase from the proposed $11.5 million.

LAMB Theatre has been working on raising money for the project to continue.

“So, right now, the next six months or so is really where the rubber hits the road where we will be talking to a lot of people and a lot of businesses. Getting to that place with donations to move to fruition,” said Russell Wooley.

One of the many grants they have applied to is The Gilcrest Foundation.

Gilcrest Foundation awarded $157,160 in 2018 and $92,840 in 2019 to LAMB Theatre as part of the $250,000 matching grant challenge.

The LAMB Theatre is currently working on the challenge again to match the $250,000 Gilcrest grant.

The Theatre is also having weekly meetings with the developers and then bi-monthly meetings with the architects.

When the project is completed, the building will be restored to its original design from 1909, with a modern interior.

The project is currently set to be finished in 2022.

Siouxlanders are already eager for the project to be completed.

“Some people have actually talked to me and said ‘I would like tickets to your show. Are you in your new place?’ ‘No, we’re not. We’re working on it,” said Russell Wooley.

“This is a celebration of our community. A chance for us all to be joined together and enjoy the theatre arts,” said Diana Wooley.

LAMB Theatre is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation since 2006.