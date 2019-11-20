Digital Exclusive: United Way of Siouxland holds networking event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society hosted the Young Leaders Connect networking event at Stoney Creek Hotel on Tuesday night.

Young Leaders Connect was a casual networking event at Palmer’s Pub, on the main level of the hotel.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Aaron Beutler, Director of Resource Development for United Way of Siouxland, about the event.

“It is a fantastic opportunity because often times, we only get to see the young leaders in that professional environment. It’s so nice to be able to socialize with them, get them to interact with each other. They often times piggyback off of each other, giving great ideas, not only for United Way but just for what’s happening in their own businesses and how they can share those things,” said Beutler.

Tuesday night gave people the chance to be comfortable, eat some food, have drinks, meet new people, and support the community at the same time.

If you want to be a part of the Young Leaders Society, there are only two requirements that need to be filled.

“Young leaders are identified as anyone who donates to United Way of Siouxland at a $250 level or above alone or combined with a spouse or partner and is under the age of 40,” said Beutler.

Young Leaders Society has events all throughout the year that help people improve their leadership and networking skills.

For more information, go to their website or Facebook page.