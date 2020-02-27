Digital Exclusive: United Way of Siouxland holds annual Young Leaders Get On Board event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – United Way of Siouxland Young Leaders Society held its annual Get On Board event on Wednesday afternoon.

The event has been going on for more than three years to help young people visit with Siouxland non-profit agencies who have opportunities for them to be on a Board of Directors.

“I think that is where the real benefit of this event comes in. They do get to learn a lot from both panelists, that have served on boards, and also executive directors of the non-profits. So, they kind of see both sides,” said Brandie Wenham, 2020 Chair of United Way Young Leaders Executive Committee.

It allows people under the age of 40 to listen to a one hour panel about what it takes, what to expect as a board member, what’s expected of them as a board member, and know what to do.

“Then coming to an event like this, to kind of learn what they’re looking for. But also learning that younger ideas are accepted and encouraged for those board positions is a great opportunity for all of us,” said Sortino.

“Because sometimes it’s hard. There are so many out there that you don’t know who I should talk to. So, it was great to have some non-profit leaders to mention that they need some help. Because it may trigger a thought in some of these leaders,” said Darin Daby, UnityPoint-St. Luke’s board member.

They also learned about upcoming and current board openings from eight local non-profits, including United Way of Siouxland.

The other non-profits that attended the Get On Board event are:

Boys and Girls Home and Family Services

Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

Heartland Counseling Services

Mary Elizabeth Childcare and Preschool

Sioux City Public Library

Siouxland Red Cross

Women Aware

The four-person panel also included:

Eldon Benson from the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland

Dianna Koontz from United Way of Siouxland

Art Silva from the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services

Daby said the best advice he can give to help those who want to be a part of a board of directors is to ask yourself three questions:

Where is your passion?

What do you care about?

What drives you to serve your community?

“Whether it’s a board position or whether it’s just serving on a committee or helping as a volunteer or with an organization, it helps you see what’s being done in the community and what this organization is involved in,” said Daby.

Wehnam also mentions that non-profits have told United Way of Siouxland that they have either gotten new volunteers or board members through the Get On Board event.

She said they always have different board members from different nonprofits and various panelists that come to the event every year.

For more information on United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society, visit their website.

