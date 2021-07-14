Digital Exclusive: United Way of Siouxland announces grant recipients

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Two local non-profits received grants from the United Way of Siouxland on Wednesday.

At the United Way’s Leadership Awards Dinner, a total of $125,000 was given to the Norm Waits Sr. YMCA and Siouxland Community Christian School.

“One of the things that United Way has focused on for the last few years is figure out how to get involved with helping solve the childcare shortage for our community. The two programs that we are giving grants to today will help increase the number of childcare slots by 200 in addition to what we have right now,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland.

The YMCA received $100,000 grant for their programs and the Siouxland Community Christian School received $25,000.

“It’s really amazing that we would be honored in such a way and that our programs were chosen. We’re trying to do so much good for our community and the fact that the United Way felt that we should receive this grant was pretty incredible,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of YMCA.

Robson said the grant will help them start programs that have been in development for years.

“We have a number of programs we’re trying to start. The first one is pre-school at Dakota Valley as well as at the YMCA and it’s all day care, but it’s for three, four, and five-year-olds. And then the other major program that we really want to get started is evening care. So that we know that that is a gap that is out there, that not very many opportunities for a center or an organization to have care for the evening time,” said Robson.

In addition to grants, local businesses were recognized by the United Way for their contributions to the community.