Digital Exclusive: Training session provides tips to help prevent child sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center provided a free training session to help prevent and recognize child sexual abuse.

The training session was held at MercyOne Medical Center Thursday morning in the Leiter Room.

The training session, Darkness to Light Stewards of Children, not only provided information and tools to help adults who work with children prevent and recognize the signs of child sexual abuse, but it also provided information on how to help children overcome being a victim.

Natasha Keller, a professional counselor with MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center, says this training is different from others because it’s more proactive, dealing with how to prevent child sexual abuse rather than just focusing on the aftermath of child sexual abuse.two-part

“We really do this training to give people the tools to prevent sexual abuse from happening to children. At my job and my line of work, we normally see the aftermath of that abuse and what it has done to kids after it’s already taken place. We would rather be proactive and give people tools and tips to know how to handle if something does happen. And more importantly to prevent it from happening in the first place”, Natasha Keller, Professional Counselor, MercyOne Child Advocacy Center said.

Keller also mentioned that adults who have done this training have said they enjoy that it covers the action steps to prevent child sexual abuse instead of just the signs to look for in a child who has experienced sexual abuse.

The training session included a two-part video where professionals shared their experiences and knowledge of child sexual abuse cases and victims shared their stories of experiencing sexual abuse and how it affected their lives. It also included a workbook and discussion periods where everyone would share their answers to questions and provide their own tips they may have regarding child sexual abuse prevention.

The training session was available to any adults in Siouxland who work in youth-serving positions.