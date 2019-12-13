Digital Exclusive: Tips to keep your home safe from robbery this holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the holiday season ramps up, people are making travel plans to visit loved ones, but they often forget about keeping their home safe from potential burglars.

There are a few very easy, but important tips to keep in mind while you plan to head out for the holidays.

“Home security systems are always a good investment. You always want to keep a low profile on your social media accounts, so don’t be talking about the fact that you’re away from home and things like that. Anytime you can, have a trusted family member, friend, or neighbor keep an eye on your property. That’s always a good idea as well,” Officer Andrew Dutler, Crime Prevention Officer from Sioux City Police Department said.

Officer Dutler also emphasized the importance of not hiding a spare key outside of your residence because burglars most likely know all the common hiding places and will find your spare key.

If you have a trustworthy friend, family member, or neighbor looking after your residence, it’s best you hand them the spare key directly so you know they have it.

As you prepare to head out for the holidays, it is key to hide any valuables you may have, like jewelry for example. The best place to hide these items is in a locked safe if you have one, if you don’t have one, it’s best to hide them out of plain sight.

The final reminder that Officer Dutler mentioned is to stop your mail until you return. This is important because it will keep burglars from looking through your personal mail. It will also prevent your mail from piling up in your mailbox, which is also a giveaway that you have not been home for a while.

If you can’t get someone to look after your house while you are away, don’t worry! There are ways to continue to keep your house safe if you have a smartphone like, downloading an app (or apps) that connects with your lights so you can turn them on and off at times throughout the day to make it look like you are home.

If you are unsure about something while you are away, you can always call law enforcement officers and have them do a quick check on your house.