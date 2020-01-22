Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Digital Exclusive: Things to know about new Coronavirus outbreak

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Coronavirus outbreak as affected travelers and citizens in China, Thailand, Japan, The Republic of Korea and now the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak was first reported in early December of 2019.

The new Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, China, and is to be considered a pneumonia-like illness that is capable of spreading person to person.

The symptoms of the new Coronavirus include fever, difficulty breathing, and coughing. However, not all symptoms are known as health officials are still researching the virus. The illness also has the potential to be deadly.

Since the outbreak started AP stated there have been over 400 cases reported and nine deaths.

Exit health screenings have been set up in Wuhan. Entrance health screenings have been set up at some international U.S. airports, including Chicago O’Hare International, to check people for symptoms when traveling from Wuhan.

For more information on this deadly Coronavirus, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.