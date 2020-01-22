Digital Exclusive: Things to know about new Coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Coronavirus outbreak as affected travelers and citizens in China, Thailand, Japan, The Republic of Korea and now the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak was first reported in early December of 2019.

The new Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, China, and is to be considered a pneumonia-like illness that is capable of spreading person to person.

The symptoms of the new Coronavirus include fever, difficulty breathing, and coughing. However, not all symptoms are known as health officials are still researching the virus. The illness also has the potential to be deadly.

Since the outbreak started AP stated there have been over 400 cases reported and nine deaths.

Exit health screenings have been set up in Wuhan. Entrance health screenings have been set up at some international U.S. airports, including Chicago O’Hare International, to check people for symptoms when traveling from Wuhan.

