Digital Exclusive: The Warming Shelter prepares for the upcoming winter weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Warming Shelter is a place for the homeless to be during the winter months.

They provide the basic needs like shelter, hygiene supplies, food, clothing, take showers, do laundry, and resources to help them get back on their feet.

The resources include getting the homeless on the coordinated entry list for housing through the Institute for Community Alliance and connecting them with people who can help get them their IDs, birth certificate, and social security cards.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Lindsay Landrum, the director of the Warming Shelter, about the upcoming winter and what they’re doing to prepare for it.

“Getting donations, the coats, the jackets, the gloves, and the hats. It is supposed to be a really cold winter this year. So we’re trying to stock up as much as possible. We’re also working on getting our supplies stocked. The hygiene supplies, laundry soap, snacks, and the monetary part of it. Trying to get money to provide these services and keep our doors open during those six months that we’re open.”

We are still working on gathering donations for the start of our season‼️Please 🙏🏻 spread the word or drop off at the… Posted by The Warming Shelter on Monday, October 14, 2019

Landrum says that they have a really great collaboration with the police department that if someone is wondering the streets, they can bring them by.

She says that they don’t judge anyone upon entry. They are the only shelter in town that allows them to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Warming Shelter believes that it will do their mission a disservice it would do the community a disservice if they don’t allow them to come in if they’re under the influence.

Last season, they had an average of 75 to 90 people a night, depending on the weather.

Landrum feels like it will be a busy season with the prediction of having 85 to 100 people a night.

The Warming Shelter are also expanding their space by the end of the month. They will have both their day and night shelters next door on to one another.

They are open from November 1 through April 30. The day shelter opens from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The night shelter opens from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m.

They’re currently open on Sundays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the end of October.

For more information on the Warming Shelter, go to their Facebook page, their website, and by calling 712-255-0084.