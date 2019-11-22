Digital Exclusive: The Secret Sister Gift Exchange could cost you your identity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the holiday season in full swing, scammers are taking advantage of holiday-related events.

One of the big holiday-related scams this time of year relates to the Secret Sister Gift Exchange (and all other secret gift exchanges that are circulating).

The Secret Sister Gift Exchange is a gift exchange where you sign up to receive gifts from strangers. It works by giving out your name and address to the person who is organizing the exchange. Then you purchase a gift and send it out to the person the organizer tells you to, and by the end of the exchange, you will receive one gift from everyone who signed up.

This exchange can cause strangers to get ahold of your name and address, which could lead to identity theft.

The gift exchange can be okay if you participate with a closed, close group of family or friends.

“Our recommendation is that you simply, stay away from these things, don’t get involved, don’t mix words with the people that are trying to perpetuate it or to sell it to you. Just don’t communicate back with them,” Lieutenant Chris Chernock, South Sioux City Police Department said.

To protect yourself from losing money and/or your identity this holiday season, don’t get involved with the Secret Sister Gift Exchange (or any other type of gift exchange).