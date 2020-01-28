Digital Exclusive: The importance of fluoride in water

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked Iowa 14th in the nation for people receiving fluoride in their water.

They reported that more than 2 million Iowa residents receive fluoridated water by using a new method to create a more accurate estimation of the state’s population.

The new method adjusts data from population estimates to determine what percentage of the state uses the public water supply.

Officials said fluoridated water has been proved to prevent cavities, especially in children.

According to ilikemyteeth.org, children need fluoride because the bacteria in our mouths and the bacteria found in sweets create acid. That acid is harmful to teeth, but fluoride helps make teeth more resistant to the acid.

Fluoride can also be found in toothpaste and fluoride treatments.

