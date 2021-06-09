Digital Exclusive: The heat is on; keeping yourself and your pets cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be June, but the Summer heat is already here.

Siouxlanders are experiencing high temperatures that are normally seen next month making it hard for us and our furry friends.

“The Humane Society and most shelters and your veterinarians can’t stress enough, with the heat and the humidity, it’s most important to bring your pet inside,” said Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at Siouxland Humane Society.

Erie said on days like this, pet owners also should not take dogs with them if they will end up leaving them in the car for a short period of time.

Even if the high is 85ºF, the temperature inside the car can increase to about 100-120ºF in less than ten minutes even with a window cracked.

To beat the heat, both Erie and physician’s assistant Merritt Groh said the best times to go on walks or runs are during the mornings or the evenings. This is because by midday, the sun is at its highest point.

“If you’re getting a large amount of sun rays, you’re obviously going to be exposed to direct heat. Wherein the morning and in the evening, the sun is either high or low and the skyline has a farther distance of travel and the direct amount of radiation and heat that you are coming into contact with is market ably less,” said Merritt Groh, Physician’s Assistant and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

For dog walkers, going out at these times also make it less likely for dogs to burn their paws.

“A simple way to check: put your hand down on the asphalt. If it’s warm to the touch or hot to your hand, just think of an animal’s pad to the paw,” said Erie.

The best way to keep cool during a heatwave is to get plenty of water and find shade.

“Carry water with you even if you’re a distance runner, carry water with you or know your route and know access points where you can get water. Know where you can get out of the heat. Know the signs and symptoms that are concerning. Know your body and know when to quit,” said Groh.