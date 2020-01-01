Digital Exclusive: Surviving an icy plunge

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – With Siouxland seeing some unseasonable weather this winter, ice may not be as thick as it normally would be.

If you are out ice fishing and happen to drive your vehicle onto the ice, the ice might be strong enough to hold your vehicle.

Authorities from the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office want people to stay safe while out on the ice.

According to outdoorhub.com, here are some actions drivers and passengers can take if ice breaks and the vehicle plunges into the freezing waters below.

When driving on ice you should drive with the windows and doors slightly open.

Don’t park near cracks or pressure ridges.

Don’t drive at night or during snowstorms.

Take off your lifejacket as it could restrict you in trying to escape.

As soon a the vehicle hits the water open the window and get out. If the windows don’t roll down, attempt to break the glass with your foot or shoulder.

If you can’t open or break the window, remain clam and wait until the vehicle begins to fill with water. Once it reaches your head, take a deep breath, open the door and swim to the surface.

If the engine of your car is in the front of the vehicle, it will sink at a steep angle. and if the water is 15 feet or deeper, there’s a possibility of the vehicle landing on its roof.

Remember to always use caution on the ice and to have a life jacket.

For more ice safety tips, click here.