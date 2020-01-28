Digital Exclusive: Support Siouxland Soldiers make Valentine’s Day care packages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In less than three weeks, Siouxlanders will be giving Valentines to their loved ones and a local non-profit is making sure those overseas feels the love as well.

Support Siouxland Soldiers made Valentine’s Day themed care packages for deployed Siouxland soldiers.

“Just a little bit of everything from home. Make sure that everybody has some stuff from home to see and to know that they’re wanted and needed. And that we’re appreciating what they’re doing overseas,” said Tricia Friederick, volunteer.

The packages are going to around 20 Siouxland soldiers that are currently in Kuwait and Afghanistan. Every soldier will receive two boxes filled with:

Toothpaste

Hand wipes

Beef Jerky

Dental Floss

Magazines

DVDs

Hand Warmers

Fruit snacks

Slim Jims

Potato chips

Chex Mix

Pop-top soup

Baby wipe and more

The boxes are from five to ten pounds stuffed so nothing is moving around inside.

The care packages will also include Valentines made by kids from the Siouxland community.

Some kids even helped out by personalizing the packages for the soldiers that can’t be here for Valentine’s Day.

“So I wrote a message to one of my dad’s friends on base. I job-shadowed him and he’s also a pilot and I’m looking to become a pilot. So he helped me pass one of the pilot’s tests. So I just wrote to him ‘Thanks for helping me with my test. I passed it.’ Because he was away when I passed it. So I told him ‘Thanks for all you do. Thanks for what you’re doing right now overseas. Thanks for helping me with everything,” said Caden Schram, volunteer.

The packages are going to be sent out later this week.

For more information on Support Siouxland Soldiers, go to their website and Facebook page.