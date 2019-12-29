Digital Exclusive: Staying healthy around reptile, amphibian pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Reptiles and amphibians can carry germs that can make people sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, and toads can cause illnesses that range from fevers to diarrhea.

The germs are spread through their droppings and can contaminate their bodies and their living space.

In October, the CDC reported 21 cases of salmonella linked to pet turtles in 13 states.

CDC officials have some advice on how to stay healthy while enjoying your pet.

Pick the right pet for your family. Reptiles and amphibians aren’t recommended for children under 5 or adults over 65.

Keep reptiles and amphibians out of the kitchen.

Clean habitats and supplies outside when possible. If you have to clean them indoors, use a laundry sink or bathtub and disinfect the area afterward.

Wash your hands after touching, feeding, and cleaning habitats.

Play safely. Don’t kiss, snuggle, or hold reptiles and amphibians close to your face. Don’t let them roam free in your home. Don’t touch our mouth after handling reptiles and amphibians. Don’t eat or drink around animals.



For more information on staying healthy around your pets, click here.

Latest Stories