Digital Exclusive: Spring turkey permits available January 13 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska hunters will be able to start hunting turkey again in the upcoming months.

Starting January 13, spring turkey hunting permits will be available for the 2020 season. Spring archery season starts March 25, youth shotgun starts April 11 and regular shotgun starts April 18 with all turkey hunting for the spring season ending on May 31.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a release that the state offers affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for the youth hunters.

Nebraska turkey hunters usually enjoy high success rates. Hunters are allowed to three permits and a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

To purchase a permit, click here and for more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska, click here.

