Digital Exclusive: Splash pads will open May 29 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The weather is getting hotter and Siouxlanders are looking for ways to cool down.

Earlier today, the City of Sioux City announced the splash pads will reopen on Saturday, May 29.

“We are incredibly excited to turn these back on and let the public come out and use them. We have six of them around Sioux City, we’re really looking forward to seeing the public come out here and have fun at our splash pads this summer,” said John Byrnes, recreation supervisor for the City of Sioux City.

Splash pads are located at Dale Street Park, Rose Hill Park, Leeds Park, Cook Park, and Cone Park.