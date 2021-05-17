Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City Police warning public of “fake gold” scam

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Police are warning the public of a new scam going around the area that’s not over the phone.

There have been reports over the weekend from folks saying they were approached by strangers selling fake gold jewelry.

“Usually they have a story about being lost or not having gas money or needing to pay bills or something like that, but then they ask the victim if they want to buy some jewelry,” said Officer Joaquin Orduno, an investigator for the South Sioux City Police Department.

High traffic areas like gas stations and grocery stores are common places where these scams will happen.

Officer Jaoquin Orduno says folks should just politely say “No” and notify the police if they were approached.