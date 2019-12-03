Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City Fire Department receives FEMA grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Fire Department (SSCFD) has been awarded a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.

The grant will allow the fire department to offer carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to the South Sioux City residents.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Captain Qwinn Wright of the South Sioux City Fire Department about the grant.

“So last year, at this time, I wrote a grant to FEMA. It’s called the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant and requested $29,000 to start a smoke alarm campaign,” said Captain Wright.

The grant awarded by FEMA was used to buy 1,000 smoke alarms, 585 carbon monoxide alarms, and 500 long-life lithium batteries.

The fire department also received four hearing-impaired smoke alarms with strobe lights and four bed shakers that were donated.

These alarms are free and available to all of the South Sioux City residents.

“It increases the safety of the community so much. With these free alarms, we can go in. We have a safety checklist, so we can go into the residents and make sure that they don’t have fire hazards. We can recommend where to install them. We install them and going to put them in every bedroom, as recommended. And if they have gas appliances or attached garage walls, we will be able to install carbon monoxide alarms,” said Captain Wright.

This is the first time that the fire department has written or received this grant. In the past, they received only smoke alarms from the Red Cross.

To schedule an installation of one of the alarms, call the South Sioux City Fire Department at their non-emergency number (402) 494-7508.

For more information, go to the South Sioux City Fire Department’s Facebook page.