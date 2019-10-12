Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Soup Kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Soup Kitchen recently had a big spike in the number of meals served.

They were able to serve 2,438 meals in only 24 days. An average of 100 meals a night. That was only for the month of September.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Danielle Tott, the director of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen about the big increase in meals for people.

“There was one night where we served 218 meal,s and that’s the busiest night in the two-and-a-half-years that I’ve been here. That’s busier than Christmas!”

Tott also said that they became so busy that they needed to bring out another table. There was no more seating available, which became an issue.

She says that 50 people used to be the normal average a night but now the number is 75 to 100 people.

It’s not only the number of meals served that’s going up but the number of children coming to the Soup Kitchen too in those same 24 days. 156 children came in, which is the highest number they’ve ever had.

Some of the popular foods that people are coming to eat are comfort food, like spaghetti and meatballs, meatloaf, and hot dogs.

Tott said, “it’s a little busy right now just because of all the produce and the first frost coming. So everybody has been rushing this week to bring me every single thing that they have left in their gardens.”

The Soup Kitchen are in need of volunteers for chopping up food, cleaning up the pantry, and helping out with Erik’s Closet.

The Soup Kitchen is open on Monday through Friday 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Erik’s Closet is open on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Food donations can be dropped off by the back door and by ringing the doorbell on Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Erik’s Closet is a free clothing and toiletries program that has shoes, belts, shampoos, conditioners, and a bit of everything.

For more information about the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, go to their Facebook page by clicking here or by calling 712-258-0027.