Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Sleep Out Silent Auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Sleep Out is hosting their Silent Auction at the Sioux City City Hall.

The Silent Auction will go on until November 1 at 3 p.m.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Kim Wilson, Chief Development Officer, for Community Action Agency of Siouxland about the Silent Auction.

“So behind me are 80 baskets. The proceeds to the silent auction will go Community Action Agency’s Welcome Home program. It’s one of the four recipients from the Siouxland Sleep Out. So, folks can come down to City Hall, Monday through Friday, as long as City Hall is open, and can come down here and just bid [on the sheets next to the baskets]. If somebody has put in a bid, you are welcome to bid a little bit higher. Just make sure to add your cell phone number,” said Wilson.

The Sioux City City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Silent Auction has over 80 baskets including Hard Rock Casino Sioux City, Iowa Hawkeyes, and a wooden turkey.

“The Siouxland Sleep Out takes place at Lewis and Clark Park. The doors open at 3 p.m. and so we’ll bring all [the baskets] down there and then we’ll start calling people on the phone and say ‘hey, you’ve won’ and they can come down and they can pick up their baskets. Or otherwise we’ll work out a different place for them to pick up their items,” said Wilson.

The Silent Auction will continue during the Siouxland Sleep Out event until the biddings close at 9 p.m.

The event started in 2005 as a way to raise awareness about homelessness in Sioux City.

