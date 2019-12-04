Digital Exclusive: Siouxland shelter using social media to find homes for pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society is using social media to bring animals to loving homes.

They’re using Facebook to connect to more people, getting pets adopted, and raising funds for their fundraising projects.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Kelly Erie, Public Relations and Volunteer Manager at the Siouxland Humane Society about the advantages of using social media.

“Social media is a big thing. It makes people aware of what actually is available, what’s actually going on in your community. What can I do to make a difference? We wouldn’t have that without social media. So, Facebook is the top of our line. It’s a great tool that we use, and we’ll keep using it because it’s been nothing but a success for us,” said Erie.

Facebook is where the Siouxland Humane Society gets a lot of their volunteers.

The social media site helps the shelter reach a lot of people and allowing them to comment back on their posts and ask questions, like ‘How can they help out?’

Facebook is also used to showcase the animals and bring in people who want to adopt them to the humane society.

“We adopt on Facebook, probably two to three a day, if not, more. We also like to share like the pets that have been here, length of stay, or maybe it’s a senior pet that’s a little older, that’s been here at the shelter for a while. I know a lot of people love when we do videos and we tape every single animal that’s in our shelter and we get a lot of feedback on our videos,” said Erie.

When a pet finds a new home, the shelter will have posts and photos of the pet in their new forever home on Facebook.

The Siouxland Humane Society would like to remind people that pets are a lifetime commitment, not a Christmas present.

They also want people to do their research before coming in and adopting a pet.

For more information on the Siouxland Humane Society, go to their website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.