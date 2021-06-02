Digital Exclusive: Siouxland kids get to ‘root’ of Lewis & Clark expedition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids who visited the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Wednesday got down and dirty for the first day of their summer program.

Exploration Wednesdays kicked off the season with kids learning about the plant life the expedition came across on their journey to the Pacific.

“So throughout the two-year expedition with Lewis and Clark, they were collecting plant specimens. So, they were learning about the natural environment; what was growing here,” said Sara Olson, education coordinator at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

Olson taught kids how to identify parts of the plant and showed them how to make their own special plant seeds.

Olson promises the activities she has planned will be fun and educational for kids.

“Next week, we have animals. We’re gonna talk about the animals they saw as well as the animal tracks they left behind. Then, it’s all about the Missouri River, which played such an important role in the story,” said Olson.

A Lewis and Clark-themed obstacle course is also planned for the end of June.