Digital Exclusive: Siouxland job seekers head to Tri-State Career Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The job market in Siouxland is bouncing back and job seekers converged on the Tyson Events Center today for a career fair.

Recruiters were excited to interview eager applicants looking to get their foot in the door after COVID-19 limited job openings.

“With the Tri-State Career Fair, it seemed like a great opportunity with over 100 business here. The job market has opened up, people are out looking for work again,” said Marty Donat, regional manager of Silverstar Car Wash.

Donat said he’s seen an increase in applications since the job market has rebounded.

Hospitals such UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s have also seen fluctuation in the number of applicants, especially in various areas of nursing.

“We have started to get more nurses out there which is the most scary, I think, for nursing and the people that are really taking care of those patients, but it takes great strong people and we are absolutely seeing new nurses come aboard and ready to get them trained,” said April Baldwin, recruiter at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. said Baldwin.

Other nursing areas Baldwin mentioned include Surgical Technicians, Dieticians, and Environmental Services.

There are several positions that could be beneficial to potential workers.

“We’re currently looking for site manager positions and assistant manager positions for current locations we have opened,” said Donat.