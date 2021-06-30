Digital Exclusive: Siouxland District Health leaders named Grand Marshals for Mardi Gras parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Siouxlanders are getting excited for the return of the Mardi Gras parade that will kick off the fourth of July weekend.

As a result of their dedication to the community, Deputy Director Tyler Brock and Director Kevin Grieme at Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) were named this year’s Grand Marshals.

“Looking back through the year of the pandemic, Kevin and Tyler and the whole Siouxland District Health Department played an instrumental part in helping the community kind of navigate through the pandemic so it was an easy decision,” said Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre

“We were surprised that we were asked, but it’s fantastic. We’re grateful that they asked us to do this. I will say that Kevin and I, being the leaders at the Health Department, we get a lot of the credit, but we have a ton of staff that did just as much work if not more than what we did,” said Tyler Brock, deputy director at SDHD.

They were recognized for their efforts during the time of the pandemic such as keeping the public informed, distributing the vaccine to folks, and keeping schools open.

“We’ve worked really hard with a lot of other people in the community to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, try to limit the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Brock.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade will feature over 40 floats led by the Grand Marshals.

“They’ll be leading everybody through, and we’ll have them in a convertible, we’ll have a sign. So, when you see Tyler and Kevin coming by, just make sure you’re cheering, make sure you’re waving and just really show them your appreciation,” said Carannante.

More information of the parade can be found on the Tyson Events Center website.