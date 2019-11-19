Digital Exclusive: Siouxland dentistry holds second winter clothing drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland dentistry is holding its second winter clothing drive.

Dr. Dona W. Prince, DDS Esthetic Dentistry is holding its winter coat, hat, scarf, and glove drive.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Bri Pearson, Dental Hygienist at Dr. Dona W. Prince Dentistry, about the drive.

“We’re just giving back this Christmas, and it was Dona’s idea of doing it again here. Lot of people in Siouxland need coats and mittens right now. So, it’s a good time of the year to start [the clothing drive],” said Bri Pearson, Dr. Dona W. Prince, DDS Esthetic Dentistry.

The drive will end on December 16 and is accepting clean and gently used clothing.

The donated clothing will go to the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence (CSADV) and Crittenton Center.

People that donate to the clothing drive will be entered into a drawing for a prize, as a way for the dentistry to say ‘thank you.’

“If you bring in just one item, it will get you into a drawing for our kids’ Oral B Toothbrush. It’s a package, mouthwash, two tubes of toothpaste, and electric toothbrush in it, it’s for the kids,” said Pearson.

The adults will be entered to win a HyVee $50 gift card.

Dr. Dona W. Prince, DDS Dentistry is hoping to get a lot of clothing this year, just like they did last year.

The dentistry received lots of hats and mittens, that were donated to Unity Elementary School for kids and the Warming Shelter for adults.

Donations can be dropped off at Dr. Dona W. Prince, DDS Esthetic Dentistry, 4220 Sergeant Rd.