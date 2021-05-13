Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Community Health Center mobile showers now open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Community Health Center is offering its mobile showers to the public for the third year in a row.

This year, the center is more prepared after they experienced high demand for the showers due to the pandemic.

“Our thought process right now is that our demand will probably stay steady this year and be the same as it was last year if not more,” said Carter Smith, HIV caseworker at the Siouxland Community Health Center.

The showers will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.