Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police working to keep vapes away from teenagers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is seeing an increase in the number of nicotine alternatives and vapes among teenagers.

Vapor products, or vapes, are electronic version cigarettes that is used by heating a liquid to an aerosol or vapor that is inhaled.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department, about this increasing concern.

“[From] what we have seen over the last couple of years, is that vapes are becoming extremely popular with the kids. We are seeing far more vapes than we are in traditional tobacco products with kids. So, the majority of the citations that are being issued and the majority of the products that we’re confiscated are vape products or vapor devices and the liquids associated with them,” said Sgt. McClure.

Currently in Iowa, the law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from purchasing or possessing tobacco and vapor products and nicotine alternatives.

The SCPD said from January 1 to December 1, 2019, 126 citations were issued to teens for having tobacco products in their possessions and 104 of them were for carrying vapors.

The fines for teens having tobacco products are $50 for the first offense and increases up to $150 for multiple offenses.

The SCPD is participating in the Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division (ABD)’s I-PLEDGE initiative by making sure that stores that tobacco and nicotine products are not selling to minors.

“We’re conducting compliance checks to retailers locally to ensure that they are not selling products to kids under 18. So, we’ll send in someone under the age of 18. They’ll obviously look like under 18. They have an ID. The retailer is supposed to ask for the ID and not sell that product to them,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

Sgt. McClure adds that the store and clerk will get a citation for getting caught selling to a minor. The clerk could receive a fine of over $100 and the store could face up to $300 fine.

The police department also has officers at local schools teaching kids about how they can become addicted to tobacco and nicotine and why they shouldn’t be smoking.

“We also participate in an anti-vaping board with members of the Sioux City Community School District and Juvenile Court Services to come up with strategies and ideas to better educate kids and implement some of these ideas to keep them away from these products, to begin with,” said Sgt. McClure.

Sgt. McClure also mentions that parents need to be on the lookout for the different flavors, shapes, and sizes of vapes that are being sold.

The ABD is offering free training to retailers on preventing selling tobacco products to minors, by going to their website.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has information for parents to be informed and help talk about vaping to their children, by clicking here.